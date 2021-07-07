Trump has a big reason to secretly hope his big tech lawsuit flops: legal experts

Legal experts on Wednesday were widely in agreement that former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter and Facebook are doomed to fail.

However, some legal experts who spoke with Huffington Post's S.V. Date say that Trump may actually secretly be hoping that the lawsuits are failures since their success may force him to testify under oath about the January 6th Capitol riots.

The reason for this is that the big tech platforms specifically cited his incitements to supporters as a justification for banning him, which means that he would likely be forced to testify about his actions related to the riots.

Danya Perry, a former federal prosecutor in New York, tells Date that Trump's lawyers are giving him bad advice if they sincerely believe that their lawsuit has a chance at succeeding.

"These are likely the same lawyers who let him go and make all those admissions at his rally," she said. "So you have to wonder about the quality of the advice he's getting."

During his presidency, Trump's attorneys worked relentlessly to prevent him from having to testify under oath in front of former special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors, as they believed he would immediately perjure himself.