Trump loses lawsuit demanding Twitter lift his lifetime suspension
Former president Donald Trump and his allies have lost a lawsuit demanding Twitter lift his lifetime suspension.

Two days after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the social media platform conducted a review of the @realDonaldTrump profile and "permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Trump was subsequently impeached for inciting the insurrection. A majority of senators voted to convict Trump, but GOP senators successfully blocked the trial from receiving the necessary supermajority for conviction.

In response, Trump sued Twitter.

But on Friday, U.S. District Judge James Donato announced Trump's lawsuit "is dismissed in its entirety."

The 17-page ruling noted a number of structural deficiencies with Trump's lawsuit, but did allow plaintiffs to file an amended complaint by May 27.

Read the full ruling.

