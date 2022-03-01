Trump rages at 'RINO warmongers' who criticized his gushing praise of 'genius' Putin invasion

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday raged against "RINOs, Warmongers and Fake News," whom he accused of trying to "blatantly lie and misrepresent my remarks on Putin."

In a statement released just hours before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, Trump once again claimed that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "would have never happened" during his presidency, despite the fact that Trump repeatedly took Russia's side in disputes against America's traditional European allies.

Trump also blamed "Biden, NATO, and the West" for not showing "strength and toughness," even though those entities have provided the Ukrainian government with weapons and intelligence, and have also have hit Russia with unprecedented financial sanctions that have sent the Russian economy into a tailspin.

Additionally, Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives in 2020 after he withheld military aid to Ukraine as a leverage tool to get the country to publicly announce corruption investigations into the Biden family.

Trump concluded his rant by saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "terrible" but "this is what you get with Biden, the Democrats, and RINO warmongers!"

Read the full statement below.