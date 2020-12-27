'Heartbreaking': Dan Rather rips Trump for 'abject cruelty' as extended unemployment expires

Veteran newsman Dan Rather on Saturday ripped President Donald Trump less than two hours before extended unemployment benefits were set to expire.

Trump again shifted his position on Saturday, urging Congress to pay $4,000 in direct payments.

The tweet was widely seen as a sign Trump would not sign the stimulus bill before the midnight deadline, as the Washington Post's Seung Min Kim noted on Twitter.

Dan Rather was outraged by the situation.

"I am thinking of all those desperate for extended unemployment benefits tonight. Heartbreaking. The abject cruelty, the callousness, the lack of a single drop of empathy... during the holidays and a pandemic, in added tragedy. All for no purpose but a malignant ego," Rather posted to Twitter.