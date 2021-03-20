Economist has 'cheap fun' contrasting job gains under Trump and Biden
President Donald Trump's disastrous response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in him making history for having the worst jobs record since Herbert Hoover.

Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), took a look at the numbers on Saturday in a post headlined, "Cheap Fun Department: Job growth under Trump and Biden."

"Okay, I'll admit that this is stupid, but you know damn well if the situation were reversed the Republicans would have this comparison all over the place," Baker stipulated.

"We don't even have to speculate. When President Obama assumed office with an economy in free fall from the collapse of the housing bubble, the Republicans were quick to blame him for the job loss from the crash he had inherited. So, in the spirit of reciprocity, here's the picture," he said, with a chart showing Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers for job growth under Trump's term and the first month of Joe Biden's presidency.

"As can be seen, after four years in the White House, Donald Trump had a net loss of 2,943,000 jobs. After one month, Joe Biden has a net gain of 379,000," Baker wrote.

"Looks pretty damn MAGA to me," he added.