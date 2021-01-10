‘Without the insanity’ the GOP could have a permanent governing majority: Trump’s pollster

Even Donald Trump's top pollster thinks that the "insanity" is hurting the party.

During Trump's lone term as president, Republicans lost the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives.

New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman noted a quote in The Washington Post by a top advisor to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

"If you can replicate his draw amongst rural, working-class voters without the insanity, you have a permanent governing majority," said Josh Holmes.

Haberman said "no words minced here" of the comment.

Tony Fabrizio, Trump's lead pollster, said Holmes was, "100% right."