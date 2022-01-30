Trump's demand for 'massive protests' if he's prosecuted is 'inviting mob action': conservative

Former President Donald Trump dedicated considerable time attacking the prosecutors looking at possible criminal behavior.
In a rant about the New York case, Trump said that there was a link between those probing him there and Hillary Clinton, who was previously the Democratic Senator for the state.
He then called the prosecutors "racist" and said claimed that if they do something that is illegal then he wants to see his supporters conduct massive protests in "D.C., New York and Atlanta."
After ranting about the prosecutors investigating him, Trump calls the prosecutors racist and says if they do anything illegal, he hopes there are massive protests in DC, New York, and Atlantapic.twitter.com/RnY6F5OJNv— Acyn (@Acyn) 1643510391
He\u2019s asking AGs that are there to investigate Hillary Clinton?pic.twitter.com/7aodUcSvN1— Acyn (@Acyn) 1643510721
It was a thread in the rambling speech that prompted many to think that Trump was clearly nervous about the cases.
"He seems to be inviting mob action against officers of the law if he turns out to be at legal risk. Pretty dangerous," said Bill Kristol.
Trump seems very worried about criminal prosecution, actually mentioning DC and Atlanta (aspects of the attempted election fraud, I assume) and NY (Trump Org). He seems to be inviting mob action against officers of the law if he turns out to be at legal risk. Pretty dangerous.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1487616521090187265\u00a0\u2026— Bill Kristol (@Bill Kristol) 1643511941
I\u2019ve told you one of the things his MAGA base has been pissed about for a long time is he didn\u2019t pardon the insurrectionists before leaving office. Instead, he sold them to white collar fraudsters and rapper drug traffickers.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1487620262367399939\u00a0\u2026— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1643511490
IMPORTANT: Watch carefully. He reads this entire rant directly off the teleprompter. He fully intended to threaten unrest if he is criminally charged. And others worked with him to deliver that message.pic.twitter.com/OZTHMIHmmh— S.V. D\u00e1te (@S.V. D\u00e1te) 1643515965