Trump caught using photos from his own time as president to argue life is worse under Biden
Trump speaking at a rally in 2019. (Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump launched a new campaign ad this week purporting to show that the United States is doing worse under President Biden than it did during his time in the White House, but as Forbes points out, the two most prominent photos in the ad are from Trump’s own presidency.

One of the photos showing a burning cop car was taken in Chicago on May 30, 2020. Another image shows migrants wading through knee-deep water with the caption, “Central American migrants cross the Suchiate River from Mexico to Guatemala, near Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020" -- meaning that the people weren't traveling north to the U.S.

Both photos were taken during Trump's watch.

"The U.S. presidential election is still a year and a half away, but both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are already running ads," writes Forbes' Matt Novak. "The GOP is even running ads made completely with artificial intelligence. And if Trump’s current tactics are any indication, he’s going to keep lying as we get closer to election day."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump business blunder is costing him over $1 million a month

Biden launched his 2024 campaign last month, potentially setting up a repeat of the 2020 race against Trump, who is currently the overwhelming frontrunner among Republicans.

Polls show large numbers of Americans are unenthusiastic about Biden running again and age is one of the top concerns. He is the oldest person ever in the presidency and would be 82 by the time of a second term.

At a press conference in the White House, Biden said "I respect" people who question his suitability for the grueling job.

However, he said "people are going to find out, they are going to see a race and they are going to judge whether I have it or don't have it."

Asked if he thought he alone could beat Trump again, Biden said: "I may not be the only one, but I know him well, and I know the danger he presents to our democracy and we've been down this road before."


With additional reporting by AFP

SmartNews