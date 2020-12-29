Damning CNN montage highlights Trump administration's failed promise to vaccinate 20 million Americans
Dr. Anthony Fauci facepalms while Trump talks (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump's administration had vowed to get 20 million Americans vaccinated by the end of the year -- but the reality is that they've achieved roughly ten percent of that number.

CNN on Tuesday aired a damning montage highlighting the Trump administration's failed promises on COVID-19 vaccinations.

"We will deliver over 100 million doses of a safe vaccine before the end of the year!" Trump said during a campaign event.

"We expect to have 40 million doses by the end of this year, so that would allow us to vaccinate 20 million people in December," said Trump Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

"In the month of December... we expect to have immunized 20 million of our American people," said Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Sloui.

As host Alisyn Camerota pointed out, however, only 2.1 million Americans have been vaccinated so far with just two days to go until the end of the year.

"There was so much hope!" she commented after playing the montage. "What's going on?"

