Trump again passes the buck to governors as his 'warp speed' vaccination distribution flops
Donald Trump during an interview with Axios. (YouTube/Screenshot)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again tried to shift blame to state governors as his promises of swift vaccination for tens of millions of Americans have fallen flat.

Trump and his administration repeatedly said over the last two months that they believed they could get 20 million Americans vaccinated by the end of the year, even though just over 2 million so far have been vaccinated with just two days to go in the year.

Trump, however, said it was up to states to do the actual work of distributing vaccines.

"The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states," the president wrote on Twitter. "Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving!"

Trump's efforts to shift blame to states mirrors his efforts earlier this year to claim that governors should be solely responsible for securing testing and safety equipment to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.