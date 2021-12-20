WATCH: Trump booed by his own supporters after revealing he got COVID-19 booster shot
Screengrab.

Donald Trump was visibly frustrated with the audience response he received after revealing he had received a COVID-19 booster shot during an event with former Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly.

"Both the president and I are vaxxed," O'Reilly said. "Did you get the booster?"

"Yes," Trump replied.

"I got it, too," O'Reilly reported.

That did not go over well among some who have bought into the vaccine conspiracy theories that have dominated conservative media.

"Don't, don't, don't, don't, don't, don't, don't," Trump said.

"It's a very tiny group over there," he said while pointing to the crowd at the event in Dallas.

