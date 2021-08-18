Trump spews lies about Covid on Fox Business: 'It was virtually gone when I left — it was over'

Former President Donald Trump ranted against vaccine booster shots and falsely insisted that the Covid-19 virus was "virtually gone" when he left office.

During an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday, Trump said that he was "proud" to have taken the Covid vaccine.

"When I was president, you didn't have this problem with people not wanting to take it," he said. "They don't take it because they don't trust Biden and they don't trust the Biden administration. When I was president, you didn't have people protesting the vaccine."

"He's now president and he's doing a lousy job with coronavirus," the former president continued. "Coronavirus is back. If that ever happened to me where it came back, ok, when I left it was virtually gone. It was over. Now it's coming back through the delta [variant] and I don't know if you even want to call it that. All you call it is the China virus."

According to the CDC, Covid-19 cases were peaking in the United States when Trump left office.

Trump also expressed doubt about the need for vaccine booster shots.

"That sounds to me like a money-making operation from Pfizer," Trump opined. "Think of the money involved. A booster shot, that's tens of billions of dollars. How good of business is that? If you're a businessman, you say, 'You know what? Let's give them another shot.'"

"You wouldn't think you would need a booster," he added. "When these first came out, they were good for life. Then they were good for a year or two. And I could see the writing on the wall, you could see the dollar signs in their eyes."

Watch the video below from Fox Business.