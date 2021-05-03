Trump supporter sentenced after pleading guilty to voter fraud in Pennsylvania: report

Donald Trump continues to lie to Americans about widespread voter fraud, but one of the only people to be caught in the act is one of his own supporters.

"A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to casting a vote in the name of his deceased mother in an effort to reelect then-President Donald Trump, according to court records and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer's office," CNN reported Monday. "Bruce Bartman, 70, received the sentence Friday after entering a guilty plea to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting. Bartman will also lose his right to vote for four years, pursuant to Pennsylvania statute, the district attorney's office said in a news release."

"Voter records show that Bartman used Pennsylvania's online voter-registration portal to register both his late mother, Elizabeth Bartman, and his deceased mother-in-law, Elizabeth Weihman, who died in 2019 -- illegally registering both as Republican voters, the district attorney's office said. Bartman then requested, filled out and sent in the absentee ballot for his deceased mother for the 2020 general election," CNN reported.



