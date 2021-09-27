'So sad': Former Trump official laments he didn't push vaccines more as data show COVID is killing his voters

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah on Monday expressed sorrow that former President Donald Trump didn't do more to push the COVID-19 vaccine to his voters during his tenure in office.

Writing on Twitter, Farah reacted to data posted by The Intercept's Ryan Grim showing that heavy Trump-voting counties across the United States have lost nearly five times as many people per capita to COVID-19 since the end of June compared to heavy Biden-voting counties.

"So sad," she commented. "Many of us pushed for Trump to focus his final days in office on trying to convince as many of his supporters as possible to get vaxxed, rather than focusing on election denialism."

Farah resigned as White House communications director last December, and subsequently publicly criticized Trump for his role in inciting a violent riot at the United States Capitol building on January 6th.

In fact, Farah revealed earlier this year that she decided to step down when she got the cold shoulder from Trump officials when she floated conceding defeat in the 2020 election.

"I was advised by the campaign to stand down," she said. "That wouldn't be the message. We weren't going to be acknowledging the loss, and they were going to pursue avenues to reconcile that."