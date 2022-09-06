Trump ratchets up attacks on 'worst and most unpopular' Mitch McConnell in new Truth Social tirade

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a fresh attack against Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), with whom he has regularly feuded over candidate quality as Republicans battle to retake the United States Senate.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump attacked McConnell for putting his weight behind Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who infuriated Trump by voting to convict him of inciting an insurrection in his second impeachment trial.

"Mitch McConnell, one of the worst and most unpopular politicians in the U.S., and the man that gave the Radical Left Democrats Trillions of Dollars for their Green New Deal Fake Infrastructure Bill (9% Infrastructure) without so much as a fight, is spending a fortune of donor’s money (the only way he holds power!) on pushing Left Wing Alaska hater Lisa Murkowski rather than great Republican candidate Kelly Tshibaka -- a close race," the former president fumed.

Trump then went on to list his grievances against Murkowski.

"Murkowski killed ANWR, Voted to Impeach, & against Supreme Court!" he wrote.

While Murkowski was defeated in a Republican primary by a Tea Party challenger in 2010, she went on to run a successful write-in campaign in which she garnered more than 100,000 write-in votes.