'I WILL NEVER FORGET': Trump officially announces war against Republican Party

President Donald Trump spent Christmas eve on the golf course and then turned to vengeance mode as he returned to Mar-a-Lago.

Lashing out on Twitter, Trump officially announced his war against the Republican Party. He has been furious that the Republicans in the Senate acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

"I saved at least 8 Republican Senators, including Mitch, from losing in the last Rigged (for President) Election," tweeted Trump. "Now they (almost all) sit back and watch me fight against a crooked and vicious foe, the Radical Left Democrats. I will NEVER FORGET!"

Trump's promise will be a concern for Republicans up for reelection in 2022. He's already announced that No. 2 Republican in the Senate, John Thune of South Dakota, is first up on his list of people to primary.



