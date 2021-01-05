Trump warns 'ineffective RINO' lawmakers his voters will revolt if they don't help him steal the election
Photo: Nuno21 / Shutterstock.com

On Tuesday, outgoing President Donald Trump took to Twitter to highlight the turnout at the rally protesting the election results in Washington, D.C. — and to warn "weak and ineffective RINO" (Republican-in-name-only) lawmakers in Congress that these protesters will not stand for his "landslide victory" being "stolen."

In reality, Trump lost the election by 7 million votes.

On Wednesday, several Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate are expected to voice objections to the electoral count showing a victory for President-elect Joe Biden — although this measure is doomed to failure because Republicans don't have the votes, or a clear legal basis, to reject the results.