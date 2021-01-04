Trump was tempted to bail on Georgia rally -- but now he'll use it to vent personal grievances: report
Photo: Shutterstock.com

President Donald Trump was reportedly so upset by the reaction to his phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that he considered bailing on a last-minute campaign rally in the state intended to help Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA).

According to the Associated Press, the president was so upset by Raffensperger's refusal to overturn the election results in his state that he "floated the idea of pulling out of the rally, which would have potentially devastated the GOP chances in what is expected to be a pair of razor-thin races."

However, aides convinced the president to attend the rally by saying he could use it as an opportunity to air his grievances.

"Trump was persuaded to go ahead with the rally as a stage from which to reiterate his claims of election fraud and to present, as he tweeted Monday, the 'real numbers' from the race," writes the AP. "Republicans, though, were wary as to whether Trump would focus only on himself and potentially depress turnout by undermining faith in the runoff elections and not promoting the two GOP candidates."