Trump whines Jan. 6 Commission is a 'Democrat trap' — and demands Republicans kill it

On Tuesday evening, former President Donald Trump took to his blog to rail against the proposed Jan. 6 Commission as a "Democrat trap" — and demand that Republicans block it from being enacted.

"Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission," wrote Trump. "It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately. Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!"

The commission, the product of extensive bipartisan talks and negotiations, would be tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) threw a monkey wrench in at the last minute by announcing his opposition to the panel. There remain Republican supporters in both chambers, but it is unclear whether it will have the votes to pass the Senate once it clears the House.

Calling it the Jan. 6 Commission, Trump essentially admits that the investigation shouldn't be about any other dates than Jan. 6. No other events targeted a U.S. federal building or federally elected officials.