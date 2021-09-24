Trump whines about 'Harassment Subpoenas' after Capitol riot committee demands his former aides testify

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday put out a new statement complaining about the House select committee on the January 6th Capitol riots slapping four of his former administration officials with subpoenas.
"The 'Unselect Committee' of highly partisan politicians, a similar group that perpetrated the now proven lie of Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and many other Scams, has sent out Harassment Subpoenas on Jan. 6th," Trump wrote.
In fact, the select committee features two Republican lawmakers, neither of whom voted in support of Trump's first impeachment.
Trump then pivoted to pushing more falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.
"Hopefully the Unselect Committee will be calling witnesses on the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, which is the primary reason that hundreds of thousands of people went to Washington, D.C. in the first place," Trump wrote. "Let the people of the United States see the real facts, which cannot happen because the Fake News refuses to write about them. The Witch Hunt will never end! In the meantime, the Democrats get away with the Russia Scam, and all of the other corruption they have perpetrated on our Country for so many years. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Read the whole statement below.
