Trump White House sends staff instructions on how to pack up and leave -- then abruptly rescinds them

As President Trump continues to contest the results of the 2020 election, staffers in the Executive Office of the President were told Tuesday that they "will start departing" on the week of January 4.

The email, obtained by POLITICO, also told staffers that they would receive a "comprehensive checklist" in the coming days and directed to "take inventory of your office space." The message also mentioned "cleaning out your refrigerator and microwave," and returning "all White House stationery" and "Presidential gifts," adding that work supplies "will be disinfected upon return."

The effort to reverse the outcome of the election is still ongoing, however. As POLITICO points out, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows visited Georgia on Tuesday to observe an audit of absentee ballot envelope signatures. On the same day, Trump posted a video message where at one point he said that possibly the next administration could be "me."

After POLITICO's report, the Washington Post's Josh Dawsey reported that a new email was sent to staffers, telling them to disregard the previous one.

"Please disregard the below message," the new email reportedly read. "Updated information will be shared in the coming days."



