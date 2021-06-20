Former GOP chair chuckles at how furious Trump will be when he learns Ron DeSantis beat him in straw poll

A right-wing conference over the weekend proved that conservatives are still furious about Vice President Mike Pence not delivering the 2020 election to Donald Trump. But at the same time, they're also not ready to ordain Trump as their 2024 nominee.
During the Western Conservative Summit, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won the straw poll, besting former President Trump. While Trump was fine with DeSantis before, former GOP chairman Michael Steele predicted that it isn't going to be long before Trump lashes out.
Steele played clips from the conference showing that Republicans are low on policy and big on "culture wars," like Mr. Potato Head, manufactured conspiracies like critical race theory, the continued attacks on LGBT people, and other right-wing ridiculousness.
"Huge races, but the most interesting news to come out of that Faith and Freedom coalition was the straw poll that had Ron DeSantis beating Donald Trump, as you just mentioned at the top of the show," said former Romney/Ryan campaign adviser Kevin Sheridan. "I think that's something to watch. If DeSantis actually were to get into a primary with Donald Trump, it would be a tough race all around. And you know, that's the most interesting news."
"Well, Kevin, I know one thing for sure, when the former president sees that poll where DeSantis did better than him, look for that other shoe to drop from Trump," said Steele.
See the discussion below:
Trump DeSantis www.youtube.com