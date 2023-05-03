Trump will not mount a defense in rape accuser's lawsuit: attorney

Former President Donald Trump will not mount a defense in the civil defamation and battery case brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll, ABC News reported.

Trump defense attorney Joe Tacopina told Judge Lewis Kaplan he had decided not to call an expert witness who had planned to testify. "We're not going to move forward," Tacopina told the judge.

Carroll's attorneys will call Carroll's sister, Cande Carroll, and alleged Trump assault victim Natasha Stoynoff to testify. Others will be questioned as well.

Carroll brought the lawsuit in November and alleges that Trump defamed her in a 2022 Truth Social post by calling her allegations "a Hoax and a lie" and saying "This woman is not my type!" Trump has denied he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s as she claims.

"She added a charge of battery under a recently adopted New York law that allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their alleged attacker regardless of the statute of limitations. Trump has denied all allegations that he raped Carroll or defamed her," ABC News' report stated.

