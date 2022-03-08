Trump praises Wisconsin Republicans for pushing his ‘big lie’ delusions
Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his long-ago debunked delusions of election fraud as Republicans in Wisconsin continued to use state government to humor the former president's delusions.

"Michael Gableman, the GOP-backed attorney reviewing Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, on Tuesday signed an updated contract with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who hired him last summer to lead the probe," The Capital Times reported Tuesday. "The contract appears undated but extends Gableman’s probe through April 30. James Bopp, an Indiana-based attorney representing Gableman in an open records lawsuit brought by liberal watchdog group American Oversight, told Dane County Judge Frank Remington the two had signed a new contract on Tuesday morning."

The contract says Wisconsin will be on the hook for litigation connected to the probe.

Trump praised the move statement emailed to reporters.

"Congratulations and thank you to Robin Vos, Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, and State Assemblywoman Janel Brandtjen, Chair of the Committee on Campaigns and Elections, for standing by highly respected Justice Michael Gableman on the incredible findings just announced on Election Fraud in the great State of Wisconsin," Trump said, referring to Gableman as "highly respected" even though he's received harsh criticism for running "the most racist ad in the history of Wisconsin politics."

Trump concluded that "there can only be a decertification of electors" even though that is not legally possible and would not change the fact Joe Biden won the 2020 election and is president of the United States.

"I feel confident that Robin will exercise his moral duty to follow up on Justice Gableman’s findings. In addition to announcing that they will stay in session and take action to get rid of ERIC and the WEC, which have done some very bad things and made review very difficult (as also noted by the Legislative Audit Bureau), based on the Gableman report, I would imagine that there can only be a Decertification of Electors.

"This is one of the biggest stories of our generation, even though the Fake News Media will try to play it down as much as they can," Trump said, even though he has yet to present any evidence of fraud widespread enough to change the election results.

"Numerous other states are likewise finding large scale Election Fraud and irregularities," the former leader of the free world falsely claimed. "Interesting time!"

