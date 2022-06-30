J6 followed the money and may have discovered more evidence of witness tampering: Zoe Lofgren
Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California on Wednesday revealed a fascinating detail uncovered by her colleagues on the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Lofgren worked for the House Judiciary Committee during Watergate and is the only member of the select committee to have participated in all four modern presidential impeachments.

She was interviewed on Wednesday evening by Anderson Cooper.

"The messages shown by Vice-Chair Cheney at the end of yesterday's hearing seemed to open the door to potential witness tampering," Cooper said. "Is the committee in possession of more messages along those lines? Has that evidence been shared with the Justice Department?"

"Let's just say, we're concerned," Lofgren replied.

"As you know, in a prior hearing, we talked about the hundreds of millions of dollars that the former president raised. Some of that money is being used to pay for lawyers for witnesses and it's not clear that that arrangement is one that is without coercion potential for some of those witnesses," she revealed.

"So, let's just say this," she continued. "It's a concern and anyone who is trying to disway or tamper a witness should be on notice that that's a crime and we are perfectly prepared to provide any evidence we have to the proper authorities."

