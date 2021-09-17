Trump snapped when pollster told him voters were 'fatigued' with his antics: 'Well I'm tired too!'

Former President Donald Trump reportedly snapped at one of his campaign's top pollsters when he informed him that voters were growing "fatigued" with his behavior.
Via Business Insider, reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in their upcoming book "Peril" that pollster Tony Fabrizio warned Trump after his infamously failed rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that many swing voters were sick of all the chaos that the president caused on a daily basis, particularly in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"To be honest, Mr. President, the voters are just fatigued," Fabrizio said, according to Woodward and Costa. "They're tired of the chaos. They're tired of the tumult."
Trump, however, did not take kindly to this advice and snapped back with a profanity-filled tirade.
"Oh, they're tired?" Trump replied. "They're fucking tired? Well I'm fucking tired and fatigued too."
Trump would continue behaving chaotically, of course, which eventually culminated with him getting hospitalized after coming down with COVID-19 in October that year.
He would then go on to lose the 2020 presidential election to current President Joe Biden.