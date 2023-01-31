'I will always champion truth!' Trump launches new bedtime salvo against Bob Woodward

Former President Donald Trump boasted about his new lawsuit against veteran reporter Bob Woodward in a statement released on Monday evening.
"I am continuing my fight against the corrupt, dishonest, and deranged Fake News Media by filing this lawsuit against a man whose image is far different from the fact, Bob Woodward, his publisher Simon & Schuster, and their parent company, Paramount Global, for misappropriating, manipulating, and wrongfully profiting from my Voice," said Trump.
"Woodward and his corporate bosses not only tried to profiteer from doctoring tapes, which were only to be used for the 'written word,' namely help in accuracy for his book," Trump continued. "This was an open and blatant attempt to make me look as bad as possible. They have instead been exposed for the liars and forgers that they are. I will always champion TRUTH and battle against the evil forces of disinformation and Fake News!"
Trump's lawsuit, reported earlier in the day, seeks $50 million over releasing audio of the interviews Woodward held with him, alleging that they were only to be used in a curated form for the purpose of writing his book and that Simon & Schuster and Paramount are illegally profiting from the tapes.
The interviews first began in 2016, when Trump was still a candidate for president.
This comes shortly after Trump was forced to withdraw a $250 million suit against New York Attorney General Letitia James to shield his revocable trust from her fraud suit against his business practices.