Trump wrote 'to-do lists' on the backs of classified documents: former aide

A former aide to Donald Trump told federal investigators that the former president repeatedly wrote to-do lists on the backs of White House documents marked classified, ABC News reported.

Molly Michael claimed that she received requests from Trump that were written on the back of notecards that she later realized were visibly marked as sensitive White House materials that were used to brief Trump while he was still in office.

"The notecards with classification markings were at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate when FBI agents searched the property on Aug. 8, 2022 -- but the materials were not taken by the FBI, according to sources familiar with what Michael told investigators," ABC News' report stated.

Michael also told investigators that she grew increasingly concerned with how Trump was responding to the National Archives' request for the return of all government documents, saying that his claims regarding the materials were easy to disprove.

