'This is bonkers!' CNN polling analyst freaks out at data showing GOP voters still think Trump won

Despite multiple recounts, failed court challenges, and now a disastrous "audit" of the vote in Arizona, millions of Republican voters still believe that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

CNN polling analyst Harry Enten on Friday expressed astonishment at polls showing GOP voters still think Trump won, even after the president's own "audit" failed to deliver evidence of fraud.

"This is bonkers to me," he said. "It's one thing to think, you know, okay, maybe there was something that happened even though there's no proof of it, but a lot of Republicans actually believe that there's solid evidence -- solid evidence, even though there is no solid evidence -- that Biden didn't win the election legitimately."

Enten then pointed to polling data from past elections showing that most voters believe that the outcomes of elections were decided fairly -- until Trump's 2020 loss when 63 percent of Republicans said they had "no confidence at all" that the election was counted accurately.

"It's crazy and it's just nuts," he concluded. "That's all I can say."

