Trump’s bigoted dinner guest Nick Fuentes suggested 'burning women alive'

Nick Fuentes, the 24-year-old white Christian nationalist who dined last month with former President Donald Trump (R) and anti-Semitic rapper Ye at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, is using misogyny to build a large "incel" following of angry men advocating violence against women, Mother Jones reports.

“I’m a proud incel,” Fuentes declared in January on his nightly America First podcast. Incel means “involuntary celibate,” a group of men who blame overprivileged feminist women for disempowering them and denying them sex. Fuentes said he refrained from sex with women because, “I’m choosing instead to lead a historical right-wing movement.”

Right Wing Watch noted that in June, Fuentes said on his podcast, "We need to go back to burning women alive more" when they're convicted of crimes. He lamented that "everything went all out of control" when women stopped being burned as witches during the medieval period. He said women are now casting spells, molesting children in schools, and falsely accusing men of rape while also raping men.

In January 2022, Fuentes launched Cozy.tv, a streaming platform that he said would be “anti-gay, anti-woman, anti-Black, [and] antisemitic.” A month after launching the platform, he said women aren't "as rational as men" and should be beaten by their partners. He added a racist twist by saying that Black men understand this.

Mother Jones said that rampant racists in the incel community celebrate when Black men abuse Black women because "it both actualizes their brutal fantasies and proves their false and bigoted belief that Black men are prone to aggression." The publication noted that comments sections of Fuentes' broadcasts are filled with racist comments.

Fuentes has also said that he thinks future politicians should take an incel "message to the men and say, ‘Hey men, hey men, vote for me, I’ll destroy feminism [and] ... make it harder for women to become whores [and]... incentivize women to be in monogamous marriages for the long term and to have and raise kids.”

Fuentes called Mother Jones' reporting "a hit piece" and blamed "Jews," like the article's reporter, for spreading "dishonest smears."

https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1606062233972363267

Trump said he didn't know who Fuentes was when he dined with him in November. Yet Trump has "failed to condemn him or his ideologies in multiple statements about the dinner," the aforementioned publication wrote.

In February, Fuentes held his third annual America First Political Action Conference. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) spoke at the event and later claimed not to have known about Fuentes' beliefs. Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, and Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin also sent video greetings.

“I’m worried about kids that would follow him. And that’s a shame," Greene said, recently disavowing Fuentes after Trump dined with him. "But no, I don’t want to have anything to do with him. They showed me some [of Fuentes'] videos. I could not believe the stuff he says. I mean, it was shocking.”

In response, Fuentes described her as "weak" and attention-seeking.

"She'll go and say something edgy to get attention, and when the pressure comes, she buckles," he said. "She wants to be the face of Christian nationalism. She's divorced, and she's actively an adulterer. How are you going to be the face of Christian nationalism when you're a divorced woman girlboss? It doesn't even make any sense. I'm so glad I don't have to pretend to support that anymore."