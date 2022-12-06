'The circus is leaving town': Former GOP governor says Republicans have finally had enough of Trump's antics
President Donald J. Trump participates in a tax reform kickoff event at the Loren Cook Company, Wednesday, August 30, 2017, in Springfield, Missouri. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

On CNN Monday, former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), a longtime Donald Trump skeptic, expressed his belief that Republicans are finally coming to the end of the line on their support for the former president.

The public opposition to Trump from elected officials is still insufficient, Kasich argued — but the Republican voting base itself is ready to move on.

"You just heard Jessica [Dean] lay out the response that's trickling in from members of your own party," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Are you satisfied with the level of condemnation by Republicans in the wake of Trump's call to actually 'terminate' the U.S. Constitution?"

"Of course not, Wolf," said Kasich. "You know what, every time he says stuff over the last four, five, six years, he would say things that I thought were so out of bounds, and somehow people would like it. Remember, John McCain wasn't a hero because he got caught. I heard him say things like that and I thought people would just walk away, and they didn't."

Now, however, Kasich said, "the circus is sort of leaving town" — and voters are finally getting sick of it.

"There's probably still a few people going to the circus or want to go to the circus, but he's just really — it's just ridiculous," said Kasich. "And I don't know who could be advising him, but I can tell you he's — whatever he's thinking he's gaining here, and then of course that dinner he had with the racist anti-Semite, it's just — it's one thing after another. So I think, as I say, I think the circus is leaving town and people have about had enough."

Watch below:

John Kasich says "the circus is leaving town" on Trump www.youtube.com

