Mitch McConnell: Donald Trump's dinner with Holocaust denier has consequences

During a press briefing this Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suggested that due to Donald Trump's dinner at Mar-a-Lago with a known white nationalist and Holocaust denier, he's highly unlikely to win the presidency in 2024, Forbes reports.

McConnell didn't mention Trump by name, but said “there is “no room in the Republican party for antisemitism or white supremacy,” and any politicians who meet with such people “in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States."

As Forbes points out, McConnell's comments signify a shift from a previous statement where he said he has “an obligation to support the nominee of my party.”

From Forbes' report: "Trump, who earlier this month confirmed he will run for president again in 2024, has defended his choice of dinner guests by saying he wanted to 'help' West, whom he called a 'seriously troubled man.' Trump denied knowing Fuentes, describing him as a friend of West’s who the rapper brought unexpectedly. Trump called the meeting 'quick and uneventful.'"

Read the full report over at Forbes.