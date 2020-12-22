Trump’s efforts to overturn the election ‘would go down like a shot dog’: GOP Senate Whip
Screengrab.

President Donald Trump has continued to urge Republicans to attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential elections, but the number two Republican in the U.S. Senate says it won't go anywhere.

On Monday, Trump again tweeted a request for Republicans to overturn the results of the election.

But Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) says Trump's request wouldn't accomplish anything.

CNN's Manu Raju on Monday asked Thune about the Republican efforts to overturn the election results.

"I think the thing they got to remember is, it's not going anywhere. I mean in the Senate, it would go down like a shot dog," Thune said.