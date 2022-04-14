Trump Jr.’s endorsement of Nebraska’s Charles Herbster quickly gets overshadowed by 'beyond horrible' groping allegations

Candidate for Nebraska governor Charles Herbster was first endorsed by former President Donald Trump and then, this Wednesday, by Donald Trump Jr., who traveled to the state.

“These people are idiots, and I say that with as much respect as anyone can give them," Trump Jr. said at a campaign stop in Grand Island. “That’s why you need someone with no connection to that swamp, that’s why you need Charles Herbster who doesn’t owe the establishment."

Now, a day later, Herbster is facing accusations from multiple women that he sexually groped them. "During an event in 2019, for example, Republican State Sen. Julie Slama confirmed that as she walked by Herbster, he reached up her skirt, without her consent, and touched her inappropriately. The incident happened in the middle of a crowded ballroom at the Douglas County Republican Party’s annual Elephant Remembers dinner," the Nebraska Examiner reports. "At the time, Slama had been recently appointed to the District 1 legislative seat representing southeast Nebraska. Herbster owns a farm and a house in the district."

Seven women, including Slama, say then were touched inappropriately while saying hello or goodbye to him, or when they were taking photos with him. "The women said Herbster groped them on their buttocks, outside of their clothes, during political events or beauty pageants. Each woman said she was grabbed, not inadvertently grazed, by Herbster," according to the Nebraska Examiner. A seventh woman says Herbster cornered her and kissed her forcibly.

In a statement, Herbster’s campaign manager, Ellen Keast, said Herbster denies the allegations “unequivocally” and that “this is a political hit-piece built on 100% false and baseless claims" and blamed the “political establishment” for “smearing and trying to destroy him with lies.”

“Charles W. Herbster has a lifetime record of empowering women to lead,” Keast said in her statement. “His company, farm, and campaign are all run by women. Despite leading hundreds of employees, not once has his reputation been attacked in this disgusting manner.”

A bipartisan group of female Nebraska state senators issued a letter on Thursday condemning Herbster, describing his alleged behavior as "completely unacceptable for anyone, especially someone seeking a public office of authority and trust."

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts also condemned Herbster.

“This is beyond horrible,” Ricketts said. “Charles W. Herbster should beg forgiveness of the women he has preyed upon and seek treatment. Sexual assault is criminal behavior and should disqualify anyone from elected leadership. I encourage my fellow Nebraskans to respect, support, and stand with these survivors, who had the courage to tell the truth about what happened to them. These brave women have Susanne’s and my full support.”