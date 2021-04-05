BUSTED: Trump called for a boycott against Coca-Cola — but photos show he’s still drinking it

Donald Trump's Diet Coke addiction is well documented in history. His need to drink so many sodas was so intense that he apparently forced the White House to install a button on his desk he could hit when he wanted the beverage.

Trump announced his support for the state of Georgia and its voter suppression bill. He also announced his support to boycott Coca-Cola, Delta and Major League Baseball for their opposition to the bill.

In a release, Trump said "radical left Democrats" have threatened to boycott products, and the left is "going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE." So, he ordered the three major companies be "canceled."

"It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back—we have more people than they do—by far! Boycott Major League Baseball (MLB), Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck," the statement read.

But when Stephen Miller posted a photo bragging about his "good" meeting with former President Donald Trump, a small bottle of soda could be seen hidden behind Trump's phone. It seems the former president is calling for his supporters to boycott Coke, but he'll be continuing his long-time support for Diet Coke.

See the photos below: