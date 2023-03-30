'Trump is a victim': President's lawyers vow to 'vigorously fight' New York indictment
Donald Trump (Photo of Trump via Agence France-Presse)

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys were quick to react to his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday.

“A former president, a current candidate and my friend President Donald J. Trump is a victim of a corrupt and distorted version of the American justice system and history," said attorney Alina Habba. "He will be vindicated.”

Meanwhile, attorneys Joe Tacopina and Susan Necheles issued their own statement: “President Trump has been indicted. He did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in Court.”

The exact charges in the indictment are still under seal and have not yet been disclosed. However, they relate to fraudulent bookkeeping practices in how the former president brokered a hush payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election cycle.

Investigators have argued this payment was to conceal an affair the two of them had from voters.

Trump has denied this payment was campaign-related, and that he simply paid up as part of a shakedown.

