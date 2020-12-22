Trump’s new Supreme Court suit attacks Pennsylvania for things done by states he also won: columnist

There are many problems with President Donald Trump's latest lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court, but as Washington Post columnist Phil Bump noted Tuesday, there's one piece that is the most "dishonest."

Trump's lawsuit against Pennsylvania argues that the way in which Pennsylvania managed its election was illegal somehow.

The legal action seeks to rescind "three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature's protections against mail ballot fraud," a Trump news release states, "including (a) prohibiting election officials checking whether signatures on mail ballots are genuine during canvassing on Election Day, (b) eliminating the right of campaigns to challenge mail ballots during canvassing for forged signatures and other irregularities," because, according to Trump, election observers couldn't stand close enough to the tables where votes were being counted as well as changes to the manner in which mail-in ballots would be returned if there were issues.

In Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit, there was a similar concern. When Trump's legal team joined the Texas lawsuit, they similarly argued:

"Pennsylvania's Secretary of State issued guidance purporting to suspend the signature verification requirements, in direct violation of state law. In Michigan, the Secretary of State illegally flooded the state with absentee ballot applications mailed to every registered voter despite the fact that state law strictly limits the ballot application process. In Wisconsin, the largest cities all deployed hundreds of unmanned, unsecured absentee ballot drop boxes that were all invalid means of returning absentee votes under state law. In Georgia, the Secretary of State instituted a series of unlawful policies, including processing ballots weeks before election day and destructively revising signature and identity verification procedures."

The problem, as Bump explained, is that there are several states that did the same thing in which Trump won. So, if the Trump team takes issue with what happened in Pennsylvania, then it would mean he would also have to take issue with the way many red states did.

