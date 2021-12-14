Former FBI official unleashes on Trump's coup: 'I've been careful — but this was a subversion of our military'

Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said on Monday that while he has so far withheld assigning blame to President Donald Trump for the security failures that occurred on Jan. 6, new reports about how the White House wanted to use the National Guard have changed his mind.

"Make no bones about it," Figliuzzi said during an appearance on MSNBC. "I have been measured. I have been careful. I'm an evidence guy. But I'm now seeing the evidence, and this was an attempt to subvert the military for an authoritarian purpose. That's not good."

The conversation was about the requests for National Guard soldiers to help back up police officers at the U.S. Capitol during the attack, and about former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows's belief that the National Guard should be on hand to protect Trump supporters.

"I think Americans, who are generally attuned to things going the right way, the system, the process, the rule of law, maybe glossed over the May testimony and now need to get hit over the head with it, but that blow to the head has just come," he continued. "Let me assure you. You can't do both. You can't say, well, the Guard's going to be on call to protect the protesters when you're watching the fact that there's violence coming. You know it's coming. You know there's no counterprotest planned. You can't do both. You need to protect the target from the threat. The target was the United States Capitol and the peaceful transition of power in a presidential election. That's the way this works. We've been hit over the head with the truth about what the National Guard was going to be deployed for, and it is a subversion of our military."

He went on to explain that Meadows's communications also revealed that he was talking to the Justice Department desperately trying to find fraud, making it clear that he couldn't find any.

"We were all over it. We looked for it. It's not there," said Figliuzzi. "After that, he's saying, no, no, no. You need to find the fraud. So we've got a guy who now is being placed at the center of not only the big lie but the violence on Jan 6. He is becoming a major player, not a peripheral player."

