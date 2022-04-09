Trump may not receive $430 million windfall from his 'Truth Social' Twitter clone: report
Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

For more than three decades, Forbes has estimated the net worth of billionaires and expects Donald Trump could make $430 million on his Truth Social venture.

The magazine explains that the deal is being scrutinized by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, leading it to conclude the windfall is "not something he should be banking on quite yet."

Truth Social has had a rocky start.

"By any measure, Truth Social, Donald Trump’s social media platform, has had a rough start. Engagement is low, the initial flood of downloads of the app have withered to a trickle and the first resignations of its top staff have begun," Edward Helmore reported for The Guardian. "It now seems Truth Social may be heading the same way as Trump Steaks and Trump Vodka, just to name a few. Slapping the Trump name on a product that others produce better just does not work – especially now."


