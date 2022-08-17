Trump's Truth Social will hand over account info to the FBI as its users level threats at the agency
In the wake of the FBI's raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, supporters of the former president took to his Truth Social platform to express their outrage, some even making threats and vowing that "war" was around the corner.

But as Business Insider points out, just because someone makes a threat behind the anonymity of a screenname, that doesn't mean they won't be prosecuted.

Truth Social will turn over user information in compliance with law enforcement, according to the site's fine print. The platform's "guidelines for law enforcement" says that it complies with court orders to reveal user information, restrict access to accounts, or preserve posts.

"If we receive information that provides us with a good faith belief that there is an exigent emergency involving a danger of death or serious physical injury to a person, we may provide any available information necessary to prevent that harm," the site states.

Truth Social was the preferred platform of now-deceased Ohio FBI office attacker Ricky Schiffer. Before the attack, he posted threats to the platform and urged others to kill FBI agents.

Among the records seized during the unprecedented search of the home of a former president were documents marked "Top Secret," "Secret" and "Confidential."

Trump, who is weighing another White House run in 2024, vehemently denounced the FBI raid and claimed that all of the material confiscated during the search had been previously "declassified."

The warrant to search Trump's home, which was personally approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, directed the FBI to seize records "illegally possessed" in violation of three criminal statutes, including one falling under the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to illegally obtain or retain national security information.

Trump claimed on Monday that FBI agents had seized his passports during the operation.

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump said in a posting on his Truth Social platform. "This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!"

In addition to investigations into his business practices, Trump faces legal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the results of the November 2020 election, and for the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump was impeached for a historic second time by the House after the Capitol riot -- he was charged with inciting an insurrection -- but was acquitted by the Senate.


With additional reporting by AFP

