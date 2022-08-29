One thing you want to pay is your host service: MSNBC reporter warns Trump's Truth Social to pay his bills
An investment vehicle linked to former President Trump's social media startup has soared the last two days on Wall Street (AFP/Chris DELMAS)

There's a growing concern about whether Truth Social will continue to exist as the company reportedly continues to refuse to pay their more than $1 million bill for a hosting service.

Speaking about the unpaid bills on MSNBC was reporter Ben Collins, who explained that there are a lot of things a website can dodge paying if there are money problems. CEO Devin Nunes would be one of those that the company could refuse to pay and the site would continue. But if they don't pay for its web hosting, they're about to go down.

Collins began by explaining that it isn't a popular social media site and the only real important piece is to display Trump's faux tweets.

"Donald Trump is the primary user and he only gets a few thousand likes or re-truths or posts there," said Collins. "It can be screenshotted and posted on to bigger platforms. Facebook and Twitter, places that he has been banned from. He wants to be able to tweet and this is his way to tweet with different kinds of branding and there are people that go on there and follow his every word."

Collis cited the man who went to the FBI office in Cincinnati and broadcast his intentions and actions.

"There are people that exist that really like Donald Trump and his plan and go to Truth Social, but the numbers are dwindling in part because there are websites that better suit their purpose, websites like GAB or Fortune and Patriots.win," said Collins. "They are better-serving communities for Donald Trump's base right now than Truth Social is."

Trump scored $1 billion in funding from a “diverse group” of institutional investors in Dec. 2021, before the company went public. The shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. is owned by financier Patrick Orlando, Time Magazine said.

