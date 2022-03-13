Trump's Truth Social platform issues bug report acknowledging 'slow distribution of truths'
Donald Trump. (Screenshot)

Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform acknowledged on Sunday that it was experiencing a "slow distribution of truths."

In a bug report filed at 2:32 p.m., the company said that so-called "truths" were being posted up to 60 minutes late.

The problem was attributed to a server upgrade, "which is necessary in order to handle a larger number of users," the report said.

"We expect to return to near-realtime distribution later in the day," the report concluded.

