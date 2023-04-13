Rupert Murdoch's ex-fiancé believes ‘Tucker Carlson is a messenger from God': report

Tucker Carlson may be exceedingly popular in conservative circles, but the Fox News host is apparently held in even higher regard by his boss’ ex-fiancé.

That’s according to new reporting from Vanity Fair, which indicates that Rupert Murdoch’s ex-fiance Ann Lesley Smith believes the far-right television host had otherworldly ties.

Smith, who was engaged to the 92-year-old media mogul until they called off their wedding plans last week, told Murdoch she believes “Tucker Carlson is a messenger from God” according to the report, which cites a source close to Murdoch.

Murdoch threw cold water on the suggestion, telling Smith “nope.”

Murdoch and Smith called off their wedding just three weeks after they announced it in March.

Smith is a devout evangelical Christian who previously served as a Marin County Sheriff’s Office chaplain.

She has adopted right-wing conspiracy theories along with Christian nationalist views, according to the report, which notes a Facebook post in which she writes: “The voting process may be so corrupted we may live in a de facto dictatorship with oligarchal [sic] control by the party in charge now.”