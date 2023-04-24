'Nothing is permanent': Tucker Carlson might have hinted at demise in weekend speech

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson may have dropped a hint over the weekend about his abrupt departure from the network, based on the reporting of conservative website Townhall.



“Carlson has yet to comment on his departure from Fox News Media, but he was featured as the keynote speaker at The Heritage Foundation's 50th anniversary celebration over the weekend,” Townhall reported.

“Among other things noted in his remarks, Carlson reminded the audience that 'nothing is permanent, except for our own demise, and God.'"

The report also noted this:



“According to Fox News, Carlson's 'last program was Friday April 21st,' meaning the host of 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' since 2016 won't have a 'farewell' show or appear on the network's air again this week.”

Townhall noted that Carlson's show "has been a ratings juggernaut and helped Fox News Channel become the number one cable network in the United States, in addition to the most-watched TV news channel for more than 20 years."