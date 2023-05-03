Revealed: The Tucker Carlson text message that ‘set off panic’ at Fox News

Tucker Carlson in a text message that surfaced on the eve of the Dominion defamation trial and prompted the right-wing cable host’s firing seemed to relish the beating of an Antifa protester by three Trump supporters, The New York Times reports.

The text message was sent to one of Carlson’s producers in the hours after the insurrection.

Carlson describes watching the Trump supporters amid a violent attack.

Carlson wrote that it was “three against one, at least.”

“Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously,” he wrote. “It’s not how white men fight.”

The text is part of redacted court files obtained by The New York Times.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington,” Carlson’s text message said.

“A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living shit out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight."

“Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it."



“Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be. The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?”