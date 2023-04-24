'Going to leave a mark': Fox Corporation suffers steep stock drop after Tucker Carlson's abrupt exit

In the wake of Tucker Carlson's abrupt exit from Fox News, class A shares for the network's parent company Fox Corporation slid 4.7 percent on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Fox's "A and class B shares were among the worst performers in the S&P 500 on Monday," the report stated.

Matthew Tuttle, the CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, told Bloomberg that Carlson’s exit is “definitely going to leave a mark on Fox.”

Carlson was the best-known personality on Fox's presenting roster, hosting a popular prime-time evening show that drew a fiercely loyal audience among right-wing viewers.

A key figure in Republican politics, he often interviewed Donald Trump and has been widely criticized for his abrasive style, alleged lack of journalistic rigor and -- to his critics -- his stream of disinformation and racist and hate-filled rhetoric.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the network said in a statement.

The 53-year-old Carlson, who joined the network in 2009, gave no immediate reaction to the statement.





With additional reporting by AFP