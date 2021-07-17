Tucker Carlson calls out 'idiot Republicans' in defense of people spreading vaccine misinformation

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson called out "idiot Republicans" on Friday evening.

Carlson comments came after President Joe Biden slammed Facebook for allowing vaccine misinformation to spread.

"They're killing people," Biden said. "Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they're killing people."

Carlson slammed Republicans for focusing on Cuba instead of America.

"This is as tyrannical as it gets," guest Glenn Greenwald said above a chyron reading, "'misinformation' is anything Biden dislikes."

"I glad you mentioned Cuba, because even today idiot Republicans on the hill spent their whole day talking about the lack of freedom in Cuba — and it's not a free country, that's true — but increasingly neither are we and they don't seem to notice what's going on in the country they're supposed to be running," he said of minority Republicans.

"And they're spending all their time on this Caribbean nation that's not central to our interests," he complained.