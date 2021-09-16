Vaccine-bashing comedian makes animal noises to protest mandates in bizarre Tucker Carlson interview

On Fox News Wednesday, anti-vaccine comedian Jim Breuer gave an interview to Tucker Carlson in which he slammed public health mandates — and his manifesto ultimately devolved into just barking like a seal.

"Well honestly, I got a lot of feedback from a couple venues that I was playing, and my fans are really upset," said Breuer. "They said, you know, I'm not comfortable with getting a COVID shot and now they're saying I can't come see you perform unless I do that. And I looked into it, and that's the last thing you should be doing, is going, hey, you want to come, like feeding the seal the fish. Hey! You wanna come see a concert? Ooor ooor ooor! Here, catch the fish! Why would you do that? I don't want any of my fans forced to come laugh, and they gotta get a shot in them?"

He then complained about vaccine refusers being demonized and blamed for the continuing pandemic that so far has killed more than 650,000 Americans.

"There's a new narrative, and the new narrative is, the unvaccinated are the beast," said Breuer. "Kill the beast! This program goes on forever. Kill the beast! The beast is the unvaccinated! Kill them! And when our leader put that out there and pointed the finger, like we're the demons — I'm not vaccinated, I had COVID. You're not going to tell me about my body. I know my body, I know my morals, I know my faith. You don't come telling me and threaten me and everyone else as if we're the demons."

Watch below: