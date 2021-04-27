Tucker Carlson slammed for going after masked-up kids: 'This is going to cause violence'

On Monday, Fox News' Tucker Carlson took anti-mask rhetoric to a new extreme, suggesting not only that people wearing masks in public actively be shunned, but that kids wearing masks outdoors should be taken from their parents by police and child services.

"Your response when you see children wearing masks when they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beating a kid at Walmart. Call the police immediately. Contact Child Protective Services ... What you're looking at is abuse, it's child abuse, and you are morally obligated to attempt to prevent it."

