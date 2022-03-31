Matt Gaetz makes triumphant return to Fox News after implicating host in sex trafficking scandal

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared on Fox News on Wednesday for the first time in exactly a year.

During his last appearance, when the Florida congressman was responding to reports he was under federal investigation for sex trafficking of a minor, Gaetz attempted to drag Fox News personality Tucker Carlson into his scandal.

"You and I went to dinner about two years ago. Your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her," Gaetz said.









Wow. Back from commercial, Tucker Carlson proclaims that the interview he just conducted with Gaetz was "one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted." pic.twitter.com/85Fnyv4Km9

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2021





Rep. Ted Leiu (D-CA), a former military prosecutor, said Gaetz made Carlson a witness and the Fox News host was reportedly furious.

Gaetz was reportedly blacklisted from Fox News.

“Gaetz is going to be excommunicado for a while,” a Fox News staffer told The Daily Beast.

One year to the day later, Gaetz returned to the network.