Matt Gaetz makes triumphant return to Fox News after implicating host in sex trafficking scandal
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared on Fox News on Wednesday for the first time in exactly a year.

During his last appearance, when the Florida congressman was responding to reports he was under federal investigation for sex trafficking of a minor, Gaetz attempted to drag Fox News personality Tucker Carlson into his scandal.

"You and I went to dinner about two years ago. Your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her," Gaetz said.




Rep. Ted Leiu (D-CA), a former military prosecutor, said Gaetz made Carlson a witness and the Fox News host was reportedly furious.

Gaetz was reportedly blacklisted from Fox News.

“Gaetz is going to be excommunicado for a while,” a Fox News staffer told The Daily Beast.

One year to the day later, Gaetz returned to the network.